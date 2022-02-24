‘Thrown under the bus’ – Max Verstappen criticises FIA over Michael Masi sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Thrown under the bus’ – Max Verstappen criticises FIA over Michael Masi sacking

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 4:24 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 5:34 pm
Max Verstappen was critical of the FIA’s handling of Michael Masi’s departure (PA Wire/PA Images)
Max Verstappen has accused Formula One’s rulers of throwing Michael Masi under the bus after he was sacked as the sport’s race director.

Verstappen, who benefitted from Masi’s incorrect handling of a late safety car period in Abu Dhabi to beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 world championship, also called the Australian’s dismissal “unacceptable” and “incredible”.

Under mounting pressure, Masi was formally removed from his post by the FIA last week.

Michael Masi has been removed from his post as F1 race director
He will be replaced by two new race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. They will be supported by the 73-year-old Herbie Blash in a restructure of how the sport is refereed.

The sport will no longer televise the in-race conversations between the teams and the FIA. Both Mercedes and Red Bull lobbied Masi in the closing moments of the Abu Dhabi race.

Verstappen, speaking at length for the first time since Masi was fired, said: “For me, it is really unfair what happened to Michael because he has been thrown under the bus.

“Can you imagine a referee in whatever sport has a coach screaming in his ear all the time, yelling ‘yellow card, red card, no foul’? It is impossible to make a decision.

World champion Verstappen in action during F1's pre-season test in Barcelona
“The fact that F1 already allowed that whilst he was making decisions is wrong. It needed Michael making the decisions on his own. And for those who did sack him to allow that in the first place is unacceptable. I found it really incredible.”

It was suggested that Hamilton’s Mercedes team dropped its appeal against the outcome of the deeply contentious season finale on the proviso Masi was removed.

Team principal Toto Wolff denied the claim at Mercedes’ recent launch. But Hamilton added further fuel to the fire here in Barcelona when he suggested the sport’s stewards are biased.

Masi, who took over from Charlie Whiting following the Englishman’s sudden death on the eve of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, has been offered a lesser role by the FIA.

Lewis Hamilton lost out to Verstappen at the final race of last year
An animated Verstappen continued: “I feel really sorry and very sad for Michael because he was a capable and good race director.

“I sent him a text as well because it was not the right decision. It is very hard to take over from someone like Charlie.

“He had so much experience and Charlie had help around him. Maybe Michael just needed a little bit more?

“Everyone needs experience. I wish him all the best for whatever comes next. I hope it is better than being an F1 race director.”

On track at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, Hamilton finished bottom of the time sheets.

The seven-time world champion, who completed 40 laps – the second fewest of any driver – was three seconds adrift of pacesetter, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

However, times in testing have to be treated with caution as the teams run a variety of different strategies.

George Russell took over from Mercedes team-mate Hamilton for the afternoon running and finished fourth overall.

Verstappen sat out Thursday’s action – with team-mate Sergio Perez seventh – but the Dutchman will be back in his Red Bull for the concluding running of the first test on Friday.

