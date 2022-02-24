Michael Jacobs a doubt as Portsmouth look to stay on a roll against Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has options ahead of Saturday’s League One clash with Fleetwood as he looks for a fourth successive victory.

Winger Michael Jacobs missed Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Shrewsbury with a knee injury and continues to be assessed.

Cowley made four changes for that game as Denver Hume, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Aiden O’Brien, making his first start for the club, were drafted in, and he replaced defender Hayden Carter with midfielder Marcus Harness at the break in a tactical switch.

Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) continue to work their way back towards full fitness.

Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey could have striker Joe Garner back at his disposal.

Garner has not played since damaging a shoulder in November, but has trained all week and is in contention.

The Cod Army have endured an enforced break since February 12 with their last two scheduled games having fallen victim to the weather, and Crainey’s squad is well-rested as a result.

However, Daniel Batty (ankle) has joined Brad Halliday, Darnell Johnson, Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Ged Garner and Harrison Holgate on the sidelines.