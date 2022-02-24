Luton boss Nathan Jones must decide whether to stick or twist for Derby visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton boss Nathan Jones has decisions to make for the Hatters’ Championship clash with Derby on Saturday.

Luton have achieved two of their best results of the season with back-to-back victories over West Brom and Stoke, with Jones shuffling his pack on both occasions.

Danny Hylton impressed on just his second start of the season, netting the opening goal, while Cameron Jerome came off the bench to grab the second.

Captain Sonny Bradley remains sidelined following minor hernia surgery along with midfielders Jordan Clark and Luke Berry.

Derby will again be without suspended captain Tom Lawrence.

The Rams’ leading scorer serves the second of his three-match ban for his red card against Peterborough last weekend.

Defender Richard Stearman was left on the bench on his return from suspension against Millwall in midweek and is pushing for inclusion.

Colin Kazim-Richards could start having made his comeback from a calf injury as a half-time substitute in the defeat by the Lions. Festy Ebosele picked up a knock in that game but manager Wayne Rooney said his substitution was tactical.