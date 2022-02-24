[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Ralls could be in line to start when Cardiff face Fulham in the Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder sat out the recent games against Coventry and Blackpool but returned to the squad as a substitute for the midweek defeat to Huddersfield.

Cardiff will continue to be without striker Max Watters who sustained an ankle injury last week and could face up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison remain long-term absentees.

Fulham will have Rodrigo Muniz available for the trip.

The forward has missed the last two matches with a slight calf injury but has returned to training.

Tom Cairney is a doubt for the game after missing Fulham’s midweek 2-1 win over Peterborough through illness.

Otherwise manager Marco Silva has no other injury concerns in his squad.