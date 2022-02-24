Nathan McGinley becomes latest Motherwell player to sign new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nathan McGinley has become the third Motherwell player to sign a new contract inside a week.

The left-back has signed a deal until the summer of 2024.

The former Middlesbrough player has made 52 appearances since joining from Forest Green in the summer of 2020.

Manager Graham Alexander told Motherwell’s website: “Nathan has shown us that he’s an excellent defender with all the attributes we need in our team.

“Now his future is sorted for the next couple of seasons, he can fully concentrate on helping us win games and improve on the qualities he has already.”

The 25-year-old follows Bevis Mugabi and Scott Fox in committing his future to the club in the past seven days.