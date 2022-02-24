Scott Brown focused on playing after missing out on St Mirren job – Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Brown has told Jim Goodwin he is focused on being a key player for Aberdeen after holding talks with St Mirren over their managerial vacancy.

Brown was in the running to succeed Goodwin as Saints boss but could now line up under the new Dons manager when Aberdeen host Dundee United on Saturday after returning to training following a hamstring problem.

The 36-year-old was brought to Pittodrie in a player/coach role by his former Hibernian team-mate Stephen Glass and has made 32 appearances this season with his playing duties now his main focus.

Goodwin said: “The key thing in moments like this, in my experience of being a player and a manager, is to have real, honest dialogue and not shy away from each other. Myself and Scott have had open and honest conversations.

“St Mirren asked for permission last week to speak to Scott. Scott is at that stage in his playing career where he wants to get into coaching and management. He has been open and honest about that himself.

“We did the right thing as a club and didn’t deny him that opportunity.

“Albeit St Mirren have made a great appointment in Stephen Robinson, the experience for Scott of being in the boardroom and having those difficult questions thrown at you will stand him in good stead for the next interview process, whenever that is.

“But once the St Mirren thing got finalised with Stephen Robinson, myself and Scott spoke again and he assured me that his mind is really focused on being a player, and being a really important player, between now and the end of the season. We will assess the situation again in the summer.”

Having been announced as manager on the morning of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell, Goodwin will get more of a build-up for his first home match in charge, but he will be sharing the billing with Sir Alex Ferguson.

The all-conquering former Dons boss will attend Saturday’s north-east derby 24 hours after unveiling a statue of himself at Pittodrie.

Goodwin welcomed the chance for his players to be reminded of the expectations and standards set at the club and added: “With the unveiling of the greatest manager of all time’s statue, there is going to be a lot of excitement around the place for the game.

“Hopefully that will generate a brilliant atmosphere that the players will thrive off.”