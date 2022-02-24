Striker Tom Hopper in line for first Lincoln start since September

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lincoln striker Tom Hopper could make a first start since September against Gillingham.

Hopper has made two substitute appearances since recovering from a shin injury.

The Imps will assess central defender Adam Jackson’s ongoing ankle problem.

Joe Walsh returns after serving a one-match suspension.

Gillingham have doubts over Mustapha Carayol and Gerald Sithole.

Carayol is battling to overcome a knee injury and Sithole has been carrying a hamstring problem.

Ben Reeves returned to the starting line-up against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday after injury and lasted 67 minutes.

If Reeves is fit enough to go again boss Neil Harris could name an unchanged side from the midweek goalless draw.