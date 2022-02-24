England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out of Wales clash through injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales with a hamstring injury.

Tuilagi had been due to make his first start in the competition in almost two years after completing his recovery from a torn hamstring.

However, England revealed late on Thursday that a scan had uncovered a “low grade” issue.

Squad update | Manu Tuilagi is out of this weekend's match against Wales. Joe Marchant has been recalled and will train with the squad tomorrow. An updated team will be confirmed on match day.#ENGvWAL pic.twitter.com/GB5fLOwKCy — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 24, 2022

Joe Marchant has been recalled and will train with the squad on Friday, while an updated team will be confirmed on Saturday.

The news will come as a blow to head coach Eddie Jones, who earlier on Thursday insisted England have added an “edge to the team” after recalling Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes.

Lawes has been sidelined for over a month because of concussion but is immediately restored to the back row, in the process relieving Tom Curry of the captaincy.

“Courtney is a great ball-carrier and destructive defender,” said Jones. “Courtney was going to be captain when Owen Farrell was unavailable, so it’s a natural change back to the guy who was going to be captain.

The injury is a blow to England head coach Eddie Jones (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He has good skills around the players. When he speaks they listen, he leads by example.

“We’re really pleased with the job Tom Curry did. He did an outstanding job as a young captain and he’s going to be an outstanding leadership prospect in the future.”

Ben Youngs can become England’s most-capped player on Saturday, surpassing Jason Leonard’s landmark of 114, but the achievement must be reached as a replacement for Harry Randall.

Randall impressed in the five-try rout of Italy in round two to the point that, for now at least, he has been elevated above Youngs in the scrum-half pecking order.

Joe Marchant has been called up (Adam Davy/PA)

“We want to put some pace in the game early. We feel like there will be opportunities against Wales early in the game and Harry each week has been in increasingly better form,” Jones said.

“He’s sharp around the ruck, gives us that instinctiveness with his ability to take quick taps and run quickly. And then we have Ben Youngs to finish the game.

“These games go to the wire, it’s like a built-in narrative, and imagine having a half-back with 114 caps in the best form of his career coming on to manage that last 20 minutes.”