Sport

Celtic deserved to go out, admits Ange Postecoglou after Bodo/Glimt defeat

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 9:04 pm
Ange Postecoglou wants better in Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou wants better in Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admitted his team need to produce better in Europe after they suffered another disappointing night against Bodo/Glimt.

A goal in each half from the Norwegian champions consigned Celtic to a 2-0 defeat in the Arctic Circle and a 5-1 aggregate loss in the opening round of the Europa Conference League knockout stages.

Bodo were again far more effective in the final third and Ola Solbakken netted inside nine minutes following some early pressure from the hosts.

The home side produced 11 first-half shots to Celtic’s one and Daizen Maeda missed a great chance to give the visitors a lifeline before Hugo Vetlesen soon removed any doubt about the tie in the 69th minute.

Postecoglou told Celtic TV: “It’s fair to say we weren’t at the levels we needed to be over the two legs and they deservedly go through.

“It’s disappointing for us. We certainly wanted to make progress in this competition, but unfortunately our performances haven’t warranted it.

“If you don’t perform at the levels we have been, then we won’t be successful.

“They were probably our least effective two performances in Europe this year, including when we got beat 4-0 by Leverkusen.

“When you are at that level you don’t get the opportunity to progress.”

Postecoglou’s side also fell at the first hurdle in the Champions League qualifiers, although the Australian was in the very early stages of his rebuild when Celtic lost to Midtjylland.

There were some memorable games for Celtic in the Europa League, but the overall record for the season was seven defeats in 14 matches.

“When you look at our European campaign, ultimately we haven’t succeeded,” Postecoglou said.

“That to me is the bottom line, irrespective of progress or improvement or learnings.

“This football club should be making an impact in Europe and it’s my job to make sure we do.”

