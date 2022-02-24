Defender Sam Hutchinson could return for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Defender Sam Hutchinson could return for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 9:24 pm
Sam Hutchinson could return for Sheffield Wednesday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sam Hutchinson could be back in contention for Sheffield Wednesday when they host Charlton.

The defender missed the 3-1 weekend win at Doncaster after picking up an injury against Rotherham.

Dominic Iorfa is close to returning after a long-term injury and could also be involved.

Lee Gregory, Chey Dunkley and Harlee Dean are still on the sidelines.

Charlton midfielder Scott Fraser could be added to the squad after a bout of Covid-19.

Striker Jayden Stockley is also closing in on a return, but Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington are all still unavailable.

Midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor is also sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Jake Forster-Caskey is back in training after nine months out recovering from an ACL injury.

