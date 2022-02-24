Defender Sam Hutchinson could return for Sheffield Wednesday against Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Hutchinson could be back in contention for Sheffield Wednesday when they host Charlton.

The defender missed the 3-1 weekend win at Doncaster after picking up an injury against Rotherham.

Dominic Iorfa is close to returning after a long-term injury and could also be involved.

Lee Gregory, Chey Dunkley and Harlee Dean are still on the sidelines.

Charlton midfielder Scott Fraser could be added to the squad after a bout of Covid-19.

Striker Jayden Stockley is also closing in on a return, but Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington are all still unavailable.

Midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor is also sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Jake Forster-Caskey is back in training after nine months out recovering from an ACL injury.