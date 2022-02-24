Bradford chief reveals Mark Hughes’ interest in job landed in email junk folder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bradford chief reveals Mark Hughes’ interest in job landed in email junk folder

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 10:33 pm
Ryan Sparks is relieved he checks his emails thoroughly (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mark Hughes might have slipped through Bradford’s fingers after the Welshman’s initial correspondence to the club landed in chief executive Ryan Sparks’ email junk folder.

Hughes – who has had spells with Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke and Southampton, all of which have been in the Premier League – was unveiled as boss of the Sky Bet League Two Bantams on Thursday afternoon.

It is a surprise step down the divisions for 58-year-old Hughes, who takes over with the club 15th in the table after Derek Adams was sacked, and one that might not have come to fruition had Sparks not checked his emails thoroughly.

Mark Hughes is back in football management (Mike Egerton/PA)
“The truth of the matter is when it actually came through, we’ve had some issues with our emails and it was in my junk folder,” Sparks explained.

“I go through that every day and obviously I made a phone call very quickly to his representatives and explained ‘apologies for the three-hour delay, I’m usually on it but I would like to have a conversation with Mark’.

“That’s where it started. It started with a chuckle. I wouldn’t have expected Mark Hughes to be the next manager but once conversations started then I genuinely thought it was possible.

“This is not a Premier League club by any stretch, we don’t have the facilities that Mark will have had at other clubs but he’s not come into it looking at any negative thoughts, his eyes are wide open.”

Sparks suspects Hughes’ representatives would have attempted to get in touch in other ways but is relieved it did not come to that – although he has had to keep checking his junk emails in the last few days.

“I’m sure there would have been contact by some other means at some point but you’ve got to always check everything like that,” Sparks added.

“It’s just one of those bizarre instances. It’s gone on since then that every email that’s come in from them has gone in there for some reason, it’s just some bug or something.”

