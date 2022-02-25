Ex-firefighter David Melrose: Wheelchair curling has ‘made me complete again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-firefighter David Melrose: Wheelchair curling has ‘made me complete again’

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 6:03 am
Wheelchair curler Dave Melrose is preparing for Beijing (PA/ParalympicsGB/Perthshire Picture Agency)
Wheelchair curler Dave Melrose is preparing for Beijing (PA/ParalympicsGB/Perthshire Picture Agency)

Former firefighter David Melrose says wheelchair curling has made him feel “complete again” ahead of his Paralympics debut in Beijing.

Melrose was left paralysed from the waist down after being struck by a falling steel beam in 2010 while attending a fire in his home town of Duns in the Scottish Borders.

The father of two was an active sportsman back then, playing golf and badminton, in addition to having been a goalkeeper in semi-professional football.

He will represent ParalympicsGB between March 5 and 12 in China alongside fellow Scots Gregor Ewan, Hugh Nibloe, Meggan Dawson-Farrell and Charlotte McKenna.

“After the accident, the first years was really just living with disability and trying to come to terms with it,” he told the PA news agency.

“But after three years I found something was just missing inside me – and my wife had mentioned the same thing.

“I wasn’t the old person that she knew; I was a newer person.

“As soon as I tried it (curling), the feeling of the winning and losing just rushed back.

“After I started to take it more seriously, my kids actually said to Sheila (Swan, British wheelchair curling head coach), ‘It’s good to have my dad back’.

“I hadn’t realised that I had been missing something. It certainly made me complete again.”

Melrose, who celebrates his 56th birthday on Wednesday, began his working life on a farm and later had a three-year stint as a council gravedigger, before realising a childhood dream by becoming a firefighter.

He was part of a retained crew at the time of his accident, suffering a broken back and spending around seven months in hospital.

During his rehabilitation, he often put pressure on himself to hide his true feelings from his family and received mental health support to deal with the life-changing spinal injury.

“You plan out your life and mine just went upside down at the age of 45,” he said. “It was like, ‘What now?’

“I was quite blase and showed quite a lot of front that the accident wasn’t really impacting on me because I didn’t want the family to think I was feeling down.

“It was hard but inside it was really quite hard.

“But fortunately the fire brigade had set me up with some sessions with a cognitive behaviourist.

“I got myself sorted out. I’m not ashamed, I was lucky that I got mental health (support) to help me get through that.”

Melrose, who joined the British Curling programme in 2018 and was part of the team which won world silver on home ice in Stirling the following year, is determined to make the most of his maiden Games.

“We can compete with anybody,” he said. “But any medal for us would be tremendous.

“As long as we bring our A game we should be OK.

“I’m going definitely to try and enjoy myself, soak up the atmosphere, take everything that’s available that we can do, and then when we’re on ice switch back to competitive mode.”

