Millwall expected to reshuffle side for visit of Sheffield United

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is pondering changes for the visit of Sheffield United.

The Lions won at Derby in midweek and Rowett might want to reshuffle his pack, though his options in attack are limited.

With Benik Afobe still recovering from a hamstring injury and unlikely to be fit, Rowett only has Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey available.

Oliver Burke would have been unavailable against his parent club but is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury anyway, with Maikel Kieftenbeld also suffering from a similar issue.

Sheffield United will be without Charlie Goode.

Goode was sent off against Blackburn in midweek and will serve a two-match ban, having watched his team-mates steal a last-gasp win.

His absence could leave the Blades short at the back with Enda Stevens, Jayden Bogle and Jack O’Connell already out.

George Baldock, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Basham, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster (hamstring) are also occupying the treatment room.