Millwall expected to reshuffle side for visit of Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Millwall expected to reshuffle side for visit of Sheffield United

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 10:07 am
Gary Rowett is pondering changes for Millwall’s game with Sheffield United (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gary Rowett is pondering changes for Millwall’s game with Sheffield United (Richard Sellers/PA)

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is pondering changes for the visit of Sheffield United.

The Lions won at Derby in midweek and Rowett might want to reshuffle his pack, though his options in attack are limited.

With Benik Afobe still recovering from a hamstring injury and unlikely to be fit, Rowett only has Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey available.

Oliver Burke would have been unavailable against his parent club but is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury anyway, with Maikel Kieftenbeld also suffering from a similar issue.

Sheffield United will be without Charlie Goode.

Goode was sent off against Blackburn in midweek and will serve a two-match ban, having watched his team-mates steal a last-gasp win.

His absence could leave the Blades short at the back with Enda Stevens, Jayden Bogle and Jack O’Connell already out.

George Baldock, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Basham, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster (hamstring) are also occupying the treatment room.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]