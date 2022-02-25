Michael Duff hopeful for double Cheltenham injury boost ahead of Crewe game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff will check on Will Boyle and Kion Etete ahead of the visit of League One strugglers Crewe.

Boyle and Etete both sat out Tuesday’s goalless draw with Ipswich but have a chance of coming back for the weekend.

Sean Long returned from a groin problem with a late substitute appearance in midweek.

Dan Nlundulu, George Lloyd, Charlie Brown and Ellis Chapman remain out.

Rock-bottom Crewe have suffered a fresh injury blow with the news that Tariq Uwakwe has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in the 1-0 loss to Oxford – which was a seventh consecutive defeat for David Artell’s side.

Josh Lundstram will likely be the replacement for the left-back, having come on to replace him at Oxford and winning man-of-the-match honours for his performance.

Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Kashket are close to a return and could come into contention.

However, Zac Williams, Mikael Mandron, Rio Adebisi and Manchester City loanee Ben Knight remain out.