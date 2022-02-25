Michael Duff hopeful for double Cheltenham injury boost ahead of Crewe game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Duff hopeful for double Cheltenham injury boost ahead of Crewe game

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 10:23 am
Michael Duff is hoping to have reinforcements for the visit of Crewe (PA)
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff will check on Will Boyle and Kion Etete ahead of the visit of League One strugglers Crewe.

Boyle and Etete both sat out Tuesday’s goalless draw with Ipswich but have a chance of coming back for the weekend.

Sean Long returned from a groin problem with a late substitute appearance in midweek.

Dan Nlundulu, George Lloyd, Charlie Brown and Ellis Chapman remain out.

Rock-bottom Crewe have suffered a fresh injury blow with the news that Tariq Uwakwe has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in the 1-0 loss to Oxford – which was a seventh consecutive defeat for David Artell’s side.

Josh Lundstram will likely be the replacement for the left-back, having come on to replace him at Oxford and winning man-of-the-match honours for his performance.

Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Kashket are close to a return and could come into contention.

However, Zac Williams, Mikael Mandron, Rio Adebisi and Manchester City loanee Ben Knight remain out.

