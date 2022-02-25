Bournemouth welcome back players after enforced break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bournemouth welcome back players after enforced break

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 10:27 am
Scott Parker's side are back in action after a fortnight off (Tim Markland/PA)
Scott Parker’s side are back in action after a fortnight off (Tim Markland/PA)

Bournemouth return to action for the first time in a fortnight when they host Stoke.

The Cherries saw games with Nottingham Forest and Swansea called off due to Storm Eunice and their lead over third-placed QPR cut to two points.

The enforced break has enabled some players to return to fitness, with Ethan Laird in contention for a debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jefferson Lerma will be out of action again due to suspension, however.

Michael O’Neill has promised changes to his Stoke side.

The Potters slipped to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Luton in midweek – their third game without a win – and O’Neill looks set to change things up.

O’Neill told BBC Radio Stoke after the game against Luton: “I imagine there will be changes to the team at the weekend, because that, especially in the second half, was nowhere near good enough.”

Harry Souttar, Mario Vrancic and Abdallah Sima, who has returned to the Potters after a spell with parent club Brighton, are set to remain on the casualty list.

