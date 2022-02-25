Newport without injured Josh Pask and Courtney Baker-Richardson against Tranmere By Press Association February 25, 2022, 10:43 am Josh Pask, right, faces a spell out (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Newport have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their clash with Tranmere. Forward Courtney Baker-Richardson and defender Josh Pask will miss the game as they face spells out with hamstring injuries. Robbie Willmott came on midway through the 1-1 draw with Mansfield last time out, along with defender Cameron Norman. And the duo could be rewarded with starting spots after helping the Exiles secure a point late on. Fellow promotion hopefuls Tranmere will once again be without Jay Spearing and Paul Glatzel. Former Liverpool man Spearing has not featured since February 1 due to a knee injury and will miss out again. Forward Glatzel, meanwhile, is still recovering from a hamstring problem. Third-placed Rovers are looking to end a three-match winless run. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Nigel Clough critical of refereeing in Mansfield draw at Newport Dom Telford penalty cancels out Newport own goal in Mansfield draw Scot Bennett set to miss Newport’s clash with Mansfield Nicky Featherstone back from ban for Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere