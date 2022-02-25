Jodi Jones facing late fitness test for Coventry ahead of Preston clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry boss Mark Robins is hoping that Jodi Jones will be fit for the visit of Preston on Saturday.

Jones has missed the last two matches with a knee problem but is thought to be close to a return.

Fankaty Dabo made a strong cameo in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Bristol City as he returns from injury and he will be hoping for a bigger role on Saturday.

Matty Godden, Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly remain out.

Preston must check on defender Patrick Bauer after he was forced off early in the second half of Tuesday’s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest with a hip injury.

If the German is missing, Andrew Hughes is a candidate to move into the back three.

Josh Murphy could come back into contention for a place in the squad after four months out with ankle and calf injuries.

Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen all remain out.