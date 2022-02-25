Jodi Jones facing late fitness test for Coventry ahead of Preston clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jodi Jones facing late fitness test for Coventry ahead of Preston clash

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 11:29 am
Jodi Jones could return for Coventry against Preston (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jodi Jones could return for Coventry against Preston (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Coventry boss Mark Robins is hoping that Jodi Jones will be fit for the visit of Preston on Saturday.

Jones has missed the last two matches with a knee problem but is thought to be close to a return.

Fankaty Dabo made a strong cameo in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Bristol City as he returns from injury and he will be hoping for a bigger role on Saturday.

Matty Godden, Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly remain out.

Preston must check on defender Patrick Bauer after he was forced off early in the second half of Tuesday’s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest with a hip injury.

If the German is missing, Andrew Hughes is a candidate to move into the back three.

Josh Murphy could come back into contention for a place in the squad after four months out with ankle and calf injuries.

Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen all remain out.

