Bevis Mugabi enjoying attacking licence at Motherwell

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi is enjoying the attacking licence that comes with his new-found versatility.

The central defender has started at right-back in Motherwell’s last three matches, keeping Scotland international and Fir Park captain Stephen O’Donnell out of the team.

The Uganda international had a hand in both goals as Motherwell knocked Aberdeen out of the Scottish Cup.

The former Yeovil player even had a spell up front recently, being thrown forward by Graham Alexander as Motherwell trailed at St Mirren.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against Rangers, Mugabi said: “It’s sometimes a bit different moving from centre-back to right-back but I feel like I have shown I can do both jobs really well.

“In this day and age you have to be able to play more than one position to give yourself a chance of playing on a Saturday.

“I feel like I have done that and given myself the best chance to be selected.

“People always say they love when I start opening up the legs and bombing down the line. It’s a bit of a sight to see.

“I am enjoying it. Of course it’s a big shift compared to centre-back going up and down but I’ve got it in my locker to do so. And play striker.”

Mugabi’s brief spell up front caused St Mirren all sorts of problems as Motherwell fought back for a point.

“Especially against Charles Dunne – he struggled a little bit! The gaffer threw me up top for the last 10 minutes to give them a different type of problem, and it actually worked,” he said. “I nearly scored with a volley as well.

“I think that was only a one-time job but if we are struggling again I will be more than happy to go up top.

“As long as I’m selected I will try my best.”

Mugabi’s worth to the team was underlined recently when Motherwell handed him a new two-year deal.

“I only joined on a six-month deal when I first came up here so to sign my fourth contract is good,” said the 26-year-old, who has made 63 appearances since being signed by Stephen Robinson in September 2019.

“With my hard work, and working with the gaffer and previous gaffer, I feel like I have developed a lot and this is the right place to develop even further.

“The fans and the manager’s belief in me have been important in that, and of course hard work and determination.

“As soon as he came in, he played me straight away and I think I have been one of the most consistent players since he joined.

“The fans have helped a lot. On Saturday, when we were 1-0 down they were pushing us on to get the equalising goal.

“From my point of view, I could have done better for the goal. I could have caved in and gone in my shell but they kept pushing me on to keep working hard.

“As soon as I joined, they welcomed me straight away so it’s a nice feeling.”

Motherwell visit Ibrox looking for their first cinch Premiership win of 2022.

“There’s pressure going into every game,” Mugabi said. “We know our position in the table and it’s very tight, and of course they are tight with Celtic as well. It’s an important game for both parties.

“We need to make sure we deliver a good performance and try to get something out the game.”