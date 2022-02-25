Jack Catterall hoping to hit world title jackpot against Josh Taylor in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Catterall hoping to hit world title jackpot against Josh Taylor in Glasgow

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 11:54 am
Jack Catterall ready to take golden chance against Josh Taylor (Nick Potts/PA)
Jack Catterall ready to take golden chance against Josh Taylor (Nick Potts/PA)

Jack Catterall has the chance to hit the jackpot when he faces Josh Taylor at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The Chorley fighter gets the opportunity to wrest all four of the undisputed and unbeaten world champion’s belts from him in one fight.

The 31-year-old Scot will be appearing in front of a Glasgow crowd for the first time in almost three years and with a packed house cheering him on he is the heavy favourite to extend his 18-0-0 record.

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall File Photo
Josh Taylor (left) and Jack Catterall face each other on Saturday night (John Walton/PA)

However, 28-year-old Catterall, also unbeaten with a record of 26-0-0, knows that a golden opportunity for him beckons.

He said: “Of course it is. I was mandatory for the one title and I get to fight for all the belts now.

“Josh said it and it’s no lie, it is the jackpot.

“I have been working super-hard towards a world title for years.

“I was mandatory for a world title for over two years. It has been a constant chase but one that I have used the time wisely, I have been grafting in the gym, training and waiting for this moment.

“It is the Josh Taylor homecoming fight, he has been out to America, he’s had big fights and brought all the belts home.

“I am excited to be here now. I am buzzing. I am going to perform out of my skin on Saturday night. Everything I have done over the last, not just 10/12 weeks but over the last 17 years (is for this).

“I have got to put on a career-best performance and beat Josh on Saturday.

“It is all about levels and I feel that I am training at a world level. The only difference between me and Josh is the opportunity.

“Over the last two years Josh has gone and won world titles, I have not had those fights but I get to do that on Saturday.”

