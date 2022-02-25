Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer hoping to have players back for Huddersfield clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer hoping to have players back for Huddersfield clash

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 12:17 pm
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer is hoping for better news on the injury front (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer is hoping for better news on the injury front (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer is hoping for positive news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong played 45 minutes for the club’s under-23s on Monday as he returned to action for the first time since undergoing thigh surgery in October, but Bowyer admitted he looked understandably rusty.

Chong is the most advanced of the Blues’ walking wounded with midfielder Taylor Richards a little further behind in his recovery from an ankle problem.

Defender Teden Mengi continues to work his way back from a hamstring problem, while Marc Roberts (hamstring), Troy Deeney, George Friend and Scott Hogan (all calf) are still out.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan will make late calls on defenders Pipa and Tom Lees.

Full-back Pipa, who underwent groin surgery in August, has missed the last two games with a less serious groin issue, while central defender Lees suffered a cut head during Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Cardiff.

Loan signing Levi Colwill was an unused substitute in midweek on his return from a knee injury.

However, Tino Anjorin (fractured metatarsal), Ryan Schofield (shoulder), Alex Vallejo (knee) and Rolando Aarons are still out.

