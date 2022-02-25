Barnsley report no new injuries for home clash with Middlesbrough By Press Association February 25, 2022, 12:35 pm Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley will take on Middlesbrough this weekend (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi has no new injury worries for the visit of Middlesbrough. Romal Palmer, Aaron Leya Iseka and Liam Kitching will be assessed on Friday and could return to the bench after injury. Cauley Woodrow, Clarke Oduor and Victor Adeboyejo remain sidelined. Midfielder Joe Ackroyd has joined Czech side MFK Vyskov on loan until June 30. Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder will be without the suspended Matt Crooks for the trip to Oakwell. Martin Payero remains out injured in the short term, with Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi out for the season. Boro hope to have defender Marc Bola back from injury for next weekend’s home game with Luton. Bola has been missing since picking up an injury in training in December but will have a full week of training from Monday ahead of a possible return. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Hull facing goalkeeping crisis for their home game against Barnsley Coventry boss Mark Robins could name an unchanged team for visit of Barnsley Jasper Moon and Matty Wolfe could return for Barnsley Super sub Uche Ikpeazu secures Cardiff success at struggling Barnsley