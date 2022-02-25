Vicente Guaita could return in goal as Crystal Palace face Burnley

Vicente Guaita is expected to return for Crystal Palace when they host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Spaniard sat out the midweek win at Watford with a minor knee issue.
Boss Patrick Vieira will remain without full-backs Joel Ward (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring).
Maxwel Cornet remains an injury doubt for Burnley after sitting out Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.
The Ivory Coast forward has a foot injury after coming off at Brighton last weekend and could miss out again.
Ashley Westwood is back after testing positive for Covid-19 and Charlie Taylor is fit again, but Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain out.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.
Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Taylor, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez, Barnes.