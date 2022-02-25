Barrow without Aaron Amadi-Holloway for Harrogate’s visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow will be without the suspended Aaron Amadi-Holloway for the visit of Harrogate.

Amadi-Holloway was sent off during the 0-0 draw with Stevenage and the club’s appeal against the decision was rejected by the Football Association.

The 29-year-old will now serve a three-match ban.

Boss Mark Cooper hopes the postponement of last week’s game at Exeter will help refresh his players, with the additional week of training allowing Josh Gordon to edge closer to a return after missing the last nine games.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver remains without Rory McArdle and Lewis Richards for the trip.

The defensive duo are both on the comeback trail but are not yet ready to return.

Midfielder Simon Power is also unavailable but full-backs Ryan Fallowfield and Lewis Page returned for the midweek win over Bradford.

Weaver will hope Alex Pattison is fit enough to feature after he missed the trip to Valley Parade.