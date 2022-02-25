We need to come out firing against England, Adam Beard warns Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

We need to come out firing against England, Adam Beard warns Wales

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 2:45 pm
Adam Beard is relishing Wales’ clash against England (David Davies/PA)
Adam Beard is relishing Wales’ clash against England (David Davies/PA)

Adam Beard says that Wales’ attention to detail must be spot-on when they target a first Guinness Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham for 10 years.

Wales have only won there twice in Six Nations history – Grand Slam campaigns of 2008 and 2012 – and they will again arrive as underdogs on Saturday.

Beard and company also know that a second defeat of this season’s campaign will effectively end all hope of a successful title defence.

“It’s about getting our detail right from minute one to minute 80,” Wales vice-captain Beard said.

“But it is definitely important that we come out firing from the offset tomorrow and we start well.

“This is the one you do look forward to, and there is probably a bit more heat on it because it is Wales versus England.

“As long as we are confident going into tomorrow – we have had a good week’s training going into this – and as long as we get our stuff right tomorrow, I am sure we will have a pretty good day.”

Wales will encounter an England side shorn of powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi, whose first Six Nations appearance for almost two years has been dashed by injury, with either Joe Marchant or Elliot Daly set to replace him.

Beard added: “He is a quality player and he has probably been unlucky with a few injuries. But in terms of our preparation, it doesn’t really change.

“Whoever comes in to replace him will be a quality replacement, so we know there are going to be threats along the back-line.

“We know it is definitely going to take an 80-minute performance to get the win over a tough side like England. To get one up against England is definitely on the bucket-list for any player.”

Taine Basham
Flanker Taine Basham has excelled for Wales this season (David Davies/PA)

While Wales have four players in their starting line-up who were part of the victorious World Cup team at Twickenham seven years ago, it will be a new experience for prospects like flanker Taine Basham.

The 22-year-old Dragons forward has excelled during his nine-cap Test career, and a first Twickenham Test match appearance now awaits in a reshaped back-row alongside Ross Moriarty and Taulupe Faletau.

“He has been awesome, to be fair. He is just a bundle of energy,” lock Beard said.

“You just look at his work-rate around the park, he just gives us that go-forward and that spark. He has been great ever since he has come in.

“He is a confident character, but for someone like him he needs to breathe that confidence because that is when he brings the best out of himself.

“These youngsters have got to be confident, they have got to push their chest out, go out there and give the best account of themselves.”

Wales captain Dan Biggar, meanwhile, readily acknowledges England’s strengths up-front.

“England’s driving maul and set-piece traditionally is always very strong,” Biggar said.

“Whoever you play against, you want to limit their strengths, so if we can keep the number of driving mauls and set-pieces they have to a minimum, then it gives us a good chance of taking a particular strength away from England.

“We want to try and keep the ball in play quite high and back ourselves that way, as opposed to giving England a lot of set-pieces and allowing them to get one of their strengths going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal