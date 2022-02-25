West Brom hope Sam Johnstone is fit for visit of Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Brom are hopeful goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be fit for Monday’s visit of Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce revealed on Friday that the England international had a sickness bug but it is not Covid-19 related and he is expected to feature at the Hawthorns.

Daryl Dike (hamstring) and Matty Phillips (foot) remain sidelined but Dara O’Shea made his first start since August in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough.

Jake Livermore will also miss out but this is the last of his four-match suspension after he was shown a second red card of the season in the defeat to Sheffield United earlier in the month.

Swansea have no new injury concerns after a full week on the training ground following last Saturday’s thrashing at Bramall Lane.

Russell Martin’s side lost 4-0 to Sheffield United but did have Ryan Bennett back on the bench after his suspension.

Nathanael Ogbeta is the only absentee for Swansea with a hamstring injury which has prevented the full-back making his debut since a January switch from Shrewsbury.

The Welsh side have lost their last three away games and not scored on the road in over a month.