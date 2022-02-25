Reece James could make surprise Chelsea return in Carabao Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reece James could make surprise Chelsea return in Carabao Cup final

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 3:55 pm
Reece James could return for Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Reece James could make a surprise Chelsea return in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The England wing-back has been out of action since December with hamstring trouble, but has impressed on his return to full training this week.

Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic have shaken off worrying knocks to be available for the Blues, who are only missing long-term absentee Ben Chilwell.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of Sunday’s match at Wembley having missed the last two games with a groin injury.

Fellow forward Diogo Jota has done some training but still faces a race against time to be fit after ankle ligament damage.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Alisson, Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Minamino, Origi.

