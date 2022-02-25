No new injury issues for Swindon ahead of Salford’s visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new injury issues for Swindon ahead of Salford’s visit

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 4:09 pm
Swindon boss Ben Garner has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match (Leila Coker/PA)
Swindon boss Ben Garner has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash against Salford.

Dion Conroy had come back into contention ahead of Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Walsall but though he ultimately did not make the matchday squad, Garner said he had not suffered any setback and was fit for the weekend.

Jack Payne has stepped up his recovery from a knee problem but Saturday’s match will come too soon.

Ben Gladwin remains out with a hamstring tear.

Salford will hope some of their injury worries have eased during an enforced two-week break from action.

City have not been in action since the 2-0 win over Leyton Orient on February 12, with last week’s match against Crawley postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

That could have given Ash Eastham time to recover from a knock suffered against Sutton at the start of the month.

However, Matty Willock, Luke Burgess, Josh Morris, Ian Henderson and Donald Love are expected to remain out.

