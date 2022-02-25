Midfielder Robert Snodgrass signs short-term deal with Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midfielder Robert Snodgrass signs short-term deal with Luton

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 4:34 pm
Robert Snodgrass has joined Luton until the end of the season after leaving West Brom last month (Carl Recine/PA)
Luton have signed former Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Snodgrass, 34, arrives at Kenilworth Road as a free agent having left Luton’s Sky Bet Championship rivals West Brom by mutual consent last month.

Luton manager Nathan Jones told the club website: “We’ve brought Snoddy in because of the experience he gives us, the wonderful quality that he has, and it became the right time to do it.

“We’ve been looking for a left footed midfield player for a while and we’ve picked up a few injuries in the midfield area, and so he ticks a lot of boxes.

“He’s got play-off experience, he’s got Premier League experience and he is known to a number of our players and staff, so we know he’s the type of character that we want in here.

“It gives us something different now we are in the final third of the season and he’ll give us a little bit of a push towards the run-in.

“We know the quality he’s got, we know where he’s been, and with the number of injuries we’ve had, it gives us cover in that area because our midfielders have had to do big shifts.”

Snodgrass began his career at Livingston in his native Scotland, and has gone on to make over 460 senior appearances at Leeds, Norwich, Hull, West Ham, Aston Villa and West Brom.

He won 28 caps and scored seven goals for Scotland between 2011 and 2019.

