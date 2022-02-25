Wigan boss Leam Richardson considers options for visit of Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan boss Leam Richardson considers options for visit of Sunderland

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 4:58 pm
Wigan boss Leam Richardson has decisions to make ahead of the meeting with Sunderland (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wigan manager Leam Richardson could have a welcome selection dilemma on his hands for the visit of Sunderland.

Stephen Humphrys was dropped to the bench for the midweek trip to Wycombe, despite having scored the opener in the 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

However, it was the introduction off the bench of Humphrys and Gwion Edwards at Adams Park which inspired the Latics to come from a goal down to win 3-1 and make it four games unbeaten in Sky Bet League One.

The Latics are currently second in the table, six points behind leaders Rotherham with two games in hand.

On-loan forward Nathan Broadhead has returned to Sunderland as he nears a return to action.

Broadhead has been receiving treatment at parent club Everton since suffering a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Arsenal in December.

Saturday’s game will come too soon for the 23-year-old, but he trained at the Academy of Light on Thursday.

Luke O’Nien is set to resume contact training following a shoulder injury and manager Alex Neil said he has “one or two” doubts over unnamed players before selecting his squad.

