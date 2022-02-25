Charlie Adam back for Dundee against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Adam back for Dundee against Livingston

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 6:04 pm
Charlie Adam is fit again (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Charlie Adam is fit again (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Dundee captain Charlie Adam returns to the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday.

The midfielder missed the 3-2 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday with a back complaint.

Left-back Jordan Marshall is also fit again and will be on the bench. Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins is still struggling with a knee injury while defender Lee Ashcroft continues to build his fitness following a hamstring injury and forward Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Livingston’s new Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov is set to be on the bench for the first time.

The 27-year-old signed for the Lions last month and eventually joined up with the squad this week after a protracted transfer process.

Manager David Martindale is spoilt for choice in all positions with a full squad to select from for the trip to Dens Park.

