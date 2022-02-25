Tyson Fury back in the UK for fight with Dillian Whyte at Wembley on April 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyson Fury back in the UK for fight with Dillian Whyte at Wembley on April 23

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 6:24 pm
Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will meet at Wembley Stadium (PA)
Tyson Fury is set for an epic homecoming in his first fight on UK soil in nearly four years when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Stadium.

Whyte signed his contract earlier this week to pave the way for a showdown against Fury, whose co-promoter Frank Warren won the right to stage the fight after a record 41million US dollars (£30million) offer at purse bids.

And Warren announced on Friday afternoon the British rivals will face-off at the English national football stadium, which will be Fury’s first fight in the UK since outpointing Francesco Pianeta in Belfast in August 2018.

Fury (31-0-1, 22KOs) has fought exclusively in the United States since then after signing a promotional deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank and he became a world champion again by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020 in Las Vegas.

He returned to Sin City last October to retain his crown for the first time in an absorbing trilogy contest against the American, who was knocked out in the 11th round of a fight featuring five knockdowns – Wilder three, Fury two.

Warren said: “Tyson Fury coming home to fight under the arch at Wembley Stadium is a fitting reward for the number one heavyweight in the world following his exploits across the Atlantic in his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

“The fact that this mandatory defence of his WBC title comes against another Briton only adds to the occasion. They are two of the biggest characters in British sport and both normally have plenty to say for themselves.

“It is going to be an incredible night and a huge occasion for sport in this country that will capture the imagination of fans right across the world.”

Tyson Fury, pictured, settled his rivalry with Deontay Wilder last October (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Ending his rivalry with Wilder put Fury on a collision course with Whyte, who has not fought since last March when he avenged a surprise loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar to once more become the WBC’s number one ranked contender.

With the fighters’ camps unable to broker an agreement, Warren prevailed at purse bids but there was speculation Whyte (28-2, 19KOs) was seeking to renegotiate the terms of his deal as he is entitled to just a 20 per cent split.

The Londoner ultimately put pen to paper hours before the 6am deadline on Tuesday, much to the relief of Top Rank president Todd DuBoeuf, who said on Sky Sports News: “I always felt it wouldn’t happen.

“You have to kind of pre-condition yourself to expect the worst, then have a pleasant surprise when things do work out. Everyone was a gentlemen. It’s going to be a magical, magical night.”

While Whyte has largely kept himself out of the spotlight in the last couple of months, Fury confirmed on Tuesday that he would be abstaining from social media to give his opponent “all the respect in the world that he needs”.

Arum added: “Tyson Fury conquered America, and it is only fitting that he defends the heavyweight championship in a packed Wembley Stadium.

“Dillian Whyte has called for this fight for years, and while he is a deserving challenger, no heavyweight can match ‘The Gypsy King.’

“This is going to be a momentous night of boxing with tens of thousands of fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at midday on Wednesday, March 2.

