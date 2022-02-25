Lewis Hamilton finishes fastest on final day of F1’s opening pre-season test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton finishes fastest on final day of F1’s opening pre-season test

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 7:37 pm
Lewis Hamilton completed 94 laps on Friday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lewis Hamilton finished fastest on the final day of Formula One’s opening pre-season test at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.

The seven-time world champion ended the afternoon running just 0.095 seconds ahead of new team-mate George Russell as Mercedes completed a one-two.

Sergio Perez finished third, one place ahead of Red Bull team-mate and defending world champion Max Verstappen, who was six tenths off Hamilton’s pace.

Lap times in testing have to be treated with a degree of caution as the teams tinker with different fuel loads and engine modes.

However, Hamilton, bidding to avenge last season’s contentious title defeat to Verstappen, will take comfort in finishing top of the order.

“It has been an interesting few days,” said Hamilton, who managed 94 laps.

“It has not been the easiest or smoothest running and we have definitely got some obstacles to overcome.

“But I completed almost 100 laps which in half-a-day is not too bad.”

Asked where he thinks Mercedes stood following the first action of F1’s new technical era, Hamilton replied: “You never do on the first week. We have no idea where we are.”

Russell added: “The three days in Barcelona have been incredibly intriguing.

George Russell finished within a tenth of Hamilton
“I don’t think the lap times are very representative at all. I wouldn’t read much into it.

“The Ferrari and McLaren look strong and I think we’ve got lots of improvements to make. We’re here to learn and we have made some important experiments this week and have a good idea of the direction we need to go in.”

There will be three further days of testing in Bahrain before the season-opening race in the Gulf Kingdom on March 20.

