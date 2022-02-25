Ryan Shanley strike earns Edinburgh victory over Cowdenbeath By Press Association February 25, 2022, 9:46 pm Edinburgh City beat Cowdenbeath on Friday night (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Edinburgh City got back on track with a 1-0 home win over struggling cinch League 2 rivals Cowdenbeath. Ryan Shanley’s first-half goal was the difference between the teams at Ainslie Park on Friday night. Shanley’s breakthrough came three minutes before half-time when he volleyed home from close range after Michael Travis had headed Danny Handling’s corner across goal. Cowdenbeath came close to an equaliser in the 64th minute, when Craig Barr shot against the crossbar. However, they could not find one and remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table, while City return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle forced to settle for 1-1 draw against Hamilton Accies James Tavernier brace helps Rangers into Europa League last 16 Patrick Vieira hails Wilfried Zaha’s best Palace performance since he took over England claim Arnold Clark Cup with Molineux victory against Germany