Inverness held to draw by Hamilton

Inverness missed the opportunity to close in on cinch Championship pace-setters Arbroath and Kilmarnock after being held to a 1-1 draw at Hamilton.

The hosts made a strong start and Josh Mullin gave them the lead with 13 minutes on the clock.

Full-back Steve Lawson advanced down the right and his fine ball into the box was turned into the net by Mullin.

The lead did not last until half-time though as the visitors pulled level in the 30th minute.

Austin Samuels’ ball into the box was deflected into the path of Aaron Doran and his shot was saved but the rebound fell to Sam Pearson, who stroked the ball into the empty net.

Mullin then hit the post with 15 minutes remaining as neither side could find the winner.