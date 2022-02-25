Inverness held to draw by Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Inverness held to draw by Hamilton

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 9:46 pm
Sam Pearson earned a point for Inverness (PA)
Sam Pearson earned a point for Inverness (PA)

Inverness missed the opportunity to close in on cinch Championship pace-setters Arbroath and Kilmarnock after being held to a 1-1 draw at Hamilton.

The hosts made a strong start and Josh Mullin gave them the lead with 13 minutes on the clock.

Full-back Steve Lawson advanced down the right and his fine ball into the box was turned into the net by Mullin.

The lead did not last until half-time though as the visitors pulled level in the 30th minute.

Austin Samuels’ ball into the box was deflected into the path of Aaron Doran and his shot was saved but the rebound fell to Sam Pearson, who stroked the ball into the empty net.

Mullin then hit the post with 15 minutes remaining as neither side could find the winner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal