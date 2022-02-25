David Moyes reveals West Ham were closing in on Luis Diaz before Liverpool move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes reveals West Ham were closing in on Luis Diaz before Liverpool move

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 10:33 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 10:36 pm
Luis Diaz has sparkled at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed he was close to signing Luis Diaz last month.

Moyes thought he had the Colombian winger in the bag until Liverpool came in and prised him from Porto for an initial fee of £37million on deadline day.

“That’s true. I spoke to Luis Diaz on the phone and we were quite far down the line,” said Moyes.

“My understanding was Liverpool were not going to come in for him until the summer, so we tried to get him in January.

“I don’t know if us trying to get him in January affected Liverpool’s decision, but he’s a really good player and we didn’t get him.”

Diaz’s early promise at Anfield will only heighten some West Ham’s fans’ frustration at their failure to add to the squad in January, with their top-four hopes in danger of slipping away.

But Moyes added: “Our ambition is to sign the best players that we can to try to improve West Ham.

“I want to make us better. I don’t want to be mediocre. Sometimes you just need to hope you get the right things at the right time, that’s the way I’ve chosen to do things here, rather than bringing in people who maybe don’t quite fit the bill.

“I want us to be in and around the top and I’m not giving up on being in and around the top.

“We’ve been in the top four twice this season. Our plan now is to make sure the third time we go in it we stay there. What we are trying to do here is big.”

