On this day in 2020: Maria Sharapova ‘says goodbye’ to tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2020: Maria Sharapova ‘says goodbye’ to tennis

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 6:33 am
Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis on this day in 2020 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis on this day in 2020 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Maria Sharapova revealed she was “saying goodbye” to tennis in an article in Vanity Fair on this day in 2020.

The five-time grand slam champion and former world number one had struggled with chronic shoulder problems and slumped to 373rd in the rankings.

The then-32-year-old wrote: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known?

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (PA Archive)

“How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?

“I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye.”

Sharapova will go down as one of the greats of the era – only Serena and Venus Williams have won more slam singles titles among current players.

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova attends the launch of her new confectionery line ‘Sugarpova’ at Selfridge’s, Oxford Street, London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But her impact on court was trumped by her profile off it, with the Russian the world’s highest-earning female athlete for much of her career.

She made herself a global star by winning Wimbledon aged 17 in 2004 and added the US Open title in 2006 and the Australian Open in 2008 before twice lifting the trophy at Roland Garros, in 2012 and 2014.

Then in 2016 came the bombshell announcement that she had failed a doping test for the cardiac drug meldonium, which had been added to the banned list at the start of that year.

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova holds the Venus Rosewater dish after defeating Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Sharapova was banned for two years, reduced to 15 months on appeal.

She returned to action in April 2017 but was unable to reach her previous heights, peaking at a high of 21 in the rankings and reaching just one more grand slam quarter-final.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal