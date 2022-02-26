Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic have got to perform better against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic have got to perform better against Hibernian

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 11:34 am
Ange Postecoglou is looking for improvement (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has told his players they will need to improve on their performance in Norway if they are to get the result they want at Easter Road.

Celtic fell to a 2-0 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the Arctic Circle on Thursday to go down to a 5-1 aggregate defeat by the Norwegian champions in the Europa Conference League.

Postecoglou’s side never really got going in an attacking sense over the two legs against a side who are in the midst of their pre-season preparations.

Celtic’s focus now turns solely to domestic matters and Postecoglou looked like he might have been considering Sunday’s game against Hibernian when he picked his team in Norway.

Josip Juranovic, Greg Taylor, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Jota and Liel Abada were all rested from the start in Norway and could all return to the starting line-up against Hibs.

Postecoglou, whose side lead cinch Premiership champions Rangers by three points, told Celtic TV: “We have got to perform better. That’s the first thing.

“We have another difficult game away from home against a good side so we have to make sure we perform at the levels we have been consistently.”

Celtic lost their first three away league games of the season immediately after defeats on the road in Europe but they have won their previous two games after returning from foreign trips.

Postecoglou’s side won 4-2 at Dundee with an unchanged starting line-up three days after beating Ferencvaros in Hungary and beat Aberdeen 2-1 at Celtic Park after losing a five-goal thriller in Leverkusen.

