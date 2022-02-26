Raul Jimenez hopes Wolves can add finishing touch to top-four chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Raul Jimenez hopes Wolves can add finishing touch to top-four chase

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 11:36 am
Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the game the last time Wolves faced West Ham. (Tim Goode/PA)
Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the game the last time Wolves faced West Ham. (Tim Goode/PA)

Raul Jimenez has revealed Wolves have been honing their finishing on the training ground as they look to beat West Ham and reinvigorate their surprise top-four push.

Wolves currently sit seventh in the Premier League but are just six points off fourth and have played a game fewer than the Hammers, who they can leapfrog in the table with victory at the London Stadium on Sunday.

But, while Wolves boast a defensive record only bettered by Manchester City and Chelsea so far this season, their profligacy at the other end has seen them hit just 24 goals in 25 league games.

Only relegation candidates Burnley and Norwich have scored fewer than Bruno Lage’s side and Jimenez – top scorer with five goals – admits the players have been working on finding the net more frequently.

“We have been practising in training sessions our finishing,” he told wolves.co.uk.

“We have been playing well, but at the last touch, the last pass or the last touch to score we haven’t been 100 per cent certain about it. It’s coming.

“We still have 14 games. We are getting into the final part of the season, so we still have time.

“I think the team is trusting us the strikers, wingers and midfielders to score. We all know that it can come in any game. We have to keep working hard.”

Jimenez scored the only goal of the game as Wolves beat West Ham in the reverse fixture in November at a time when results were not as consistent as they have since become.

While they lost to a stoppage-time own goal at Arsenal on Thursday, the Mexico forward is pleased with recent results and knows the trip to West Ham is a big game.

“I think this year we are playing really good. We started the calendar year strong,” he added.

“We have to get used to it because we want things to be like that. We are going to play at their home, but we are capable of that – going there and getting the three points.

“We are going to go there and show them that we want to make our own game.

“I know that they have been good this season, but they have played more games than us. So, this is not just three points.

“You can say it is maybe six because you still have another game to go. This is really important.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal