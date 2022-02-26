Shaun Maloney seeking cutting edge as Hibernian tackle Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun Maloney seeking cutting edge as Hibernian tackle Celtic

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: February 26, 2022, 12:24 pm
Shaun Maloney’s side take on Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shaun Maloney has urged his Hibernian team to show aggression in their attacking when they host Celtic.

Maloney’s side had the majority of possession at Celtic Park last month but lost 2-0 and struggled to create chances in the second half after Kevin Nisbet squandered some good opportunities in the first period.

The former Celtic player has succeeded in instilling a possession-based game in his first two months as Hibs manager. Wins against Arbroath and Ross County in the previous two weeks have suggested they are starting to get the balance right in terms of utilising their possession.

Celtic travel to Easter Road for Sunday’s noon kick-off on the back of a trip to the Arctic Circle, where they crashed out of the Europa Conference League against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Maloney does not expect his former club to be hindered by the excursion but he wants his team to make life difficult for the cinch Premiership leaders.

“Celtic and Rangers are used to it,” he said. “They have really big squads so no matter who plays, normally they are internationals. So it shouldn’t affect the game too much.

“But we have to make the game as difficult as we can. It’s an early kick-off on Sunday and we have to be as aggressive as we were at Celtic Park without the ball and now this time with the ball we have to attack them with a bit more aggression.

“We had the majority of possession at Celtic Park but possession is not the be-all and end-all. Whatever we do with it, we have to create chances.

“That was a really good step we took at Celtic Park, we can play under pressure. But with that, we have to create chances or else it’s pointless.

“We have to create more than we did at Celtic Park. What we did in the first two-thirds of the pitch was good and then we just didn’t create enough that day.

“We have to have the mindset of winning the game and being aggressive.”

Hibs will be without eight players, with Elias Melkersen and James Scott dropping out through illness to join Demetri Mitchell, Paul Hanlon, Kyle Magennis, Harry Clarke, Paul McGinn and Joe Newell on the sidelines.

Maloney said: “The average age last week was incredibly young and to win with that team, the club should be really proud of that. We have to go with a really young team again.

“Football is like that, it’s someone else’s opportunity. Young players will make mistakes, as they have shown, but last weekend they were very good.

“We have to show what we did against Arbroath and Ross County – the real desire not to get beat and a real fighting spirit. That’s the priority.”

