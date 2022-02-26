Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl sees ‘big chance’ of top-half Premier League finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl sees ‘big chance’ of top-half Premier League finish

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 12:33 pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Southampton have a “big chance” to finish in the top half of the Premier League this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Southampton have a “big chance” to finish in the top half of the Premier League this season after they cruised to a 2-0 win over Norwich on Friday.

Che Adams and Oriol Romeu struck for the Saints as they extended their unbeaten league run to five games.

Adams bundled the ball over the line for the opener in the 36th minute before Romeu doubled their tally in the 88th minute with a powerful volley, to lift Saints into ninth place ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

“When you play consistently – and this is how we are looking at the moment in what we are doing – then there is a big chance this season to end up in the top half of the table,” Hasenhuttl said.

“It would be the first time in five years that we would manage this, so it is a big target.”

Adams’ goal was his eighth in his last 15 Saints appearances, after a long wait for his first goal of the season, and Hasenhuttl was pleased with his performance.

“Absolutely (he is doing well), also working always very good for the team, it’s good to watch that a lot of things that we are working on are getting better and better,” the Southampton boss said.

“These are tough wins to take, we have now two with two clean sheets against clubs at the bottom of the table and looked very in control, very comfortable and very confident.”

Southampton v Norwich City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Max Aarons (left) says Norwich will not dwell on Friday’s defeat (Adam Davy/PA)

Max Aarons admitted Norwich did not execute their game plan as they registered just one shot on target in a lacklustre defeat on the south coast.

“We came here with a game plan and we haven’t done it well enough tonight,” the Canaries defender told the club’s official website.

“We gave ourselves too much defending to do. A few unforced errors and we didn’t do what we spoke about before the game.

“We’ve come here and lost and we’ll be disappointed tonight, but we’ll be straight back to it tomorrow. We’ve got huge games ahead now.”

