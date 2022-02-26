David Moyes wants more goals from Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes wants more goals from Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 12:49 pm
Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek have struggled for goals this season (Catherine Ivill/PA)
West Ham boss David Moyes admits he would like more goals from last season’s top hitmen Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek.

Striker Antonio has not found the net since New Year’s Day while Soucek, who struck 10 goals from midfield last season, is stuck on just three this term.

However, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice and even defender Craig Dawson chipping in, Moyes insists he is not concerned about where the goals come from.

“I would like more players to score more goals – but we’re only behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in goals scored this year,” said the Scot.

“Individual players, I’d like to see score more goals. We’d like Michail and Tomas to get more goals. But goals as a team, I think we’re doing OK in that department.”

West Ham currently find themselves in a five-team mini-league battling for fourth place along with Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Sunday’s opponents, Wolves.

The Hammers have slipped to sixth having taken just five points from their last five matches, and will slip below Wanderers if they are beaten at the London Stadium.

But Moyes added: “It is really tough and difficult because you can see the standard of the teams who are very strong. From that point of view you have to play well.

“We are pleased to be competing, we are unbeaten in four matches and we will take that.

“We would like some more wins but overall we are still in a good place and, hopefully, we will still be there by the end of the season.”

West Ham have enjoyed a rare free week while Wolves head back to the capital having suffered a last-gasp defeat at Arsenal on Thursday night, which Moyes hopes could play into their hands.

“I am hoping Wolves are tired, but in football you never know,” he said. “We’ve had very few games where we had advantage over the opposition with time.

“Wolves have had a difficult week but that’s the way it’s going with the games called off during Covid.

“We have a really difficult week coming up with three games in six days, with Sunday, then going to Southampton in the FA Cup in midweek, then Liverpool next Saturday.”

