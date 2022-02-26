Graham Alexander says pressure is on as Motherwell seek first league win of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Alexander says pressure is on as Motherwell seek first league win of 2022

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 1:58 pm
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is feeling the heat (Martin Rickett/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is feeling the pressure just as much as Rangers ahead of his side’s trip to Ibrox.

Rangers could be six points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic by the time of kick-off in Govan on Sunday.

The reigning champions go into the game on the back of a famous triumph over Borussia Dortmund but have only won three of their seven league games since the winter break.

Motherwell, though, have not won in the Premiership in 2022 and face a battle for a top-six place from a growing band of teams.

Alexander said: “There’s pressure on all teams. There’s pressure on us.

“We haven’t had the wins we feel we should have but that’s down to our control. So we have to try and make those improvements.

“There’s pressure on us to win games because we don’t want the season to peter out. We want to finish strong, we want to finish as high as we can.

“Every team coming to this stage of the season has got something to play for, the league table shows that.”

Motherwell drew at Ibrox earlier in the season before suffering a 6-1 reverse against the champions at Fir Park following Stephen O’Donnell’s red card.

Alexander will take lessons from both those games into Sunday’s encounter.

“When we have done well against Rangers, we had to work extremely hard and try to nullify their qualities and make them play in a way they didn’t want to,” he said.

“I think Sunday will be a similar game plan for us – we have to try and make them play in a way they are not particularly comfortable with, and obviously bring our A game in and out of possession.

“It’s important we don’t go there just to defend. We have to have an attacking threat, which we always try and carry and we have to look within ourselves as a team and see that we can score goals.

“It’s about getting the balance right when you come up against any opponent. There is never a game when we don’t have a thought process on how to win it and Sunday won’t be any different.”

