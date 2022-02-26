Antonio Conte says his system is ‘starting to work’ after Tottenham thrash Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte says his system is ‘starting to work’ after Tottenham thrash Leeds

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 4:06 pm
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte pictured during his side’s 4-0 win at Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said his side laid down a marker in the 4-0 romp over Leeds where Harry Kane and Son Heung-min made Premier League history.

The pair combined for the 37th time when Kane superbly assisted Son’s late strike, moving clear of Chelsea pair Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

It was a fitting end to a comprehensive win for Antonio Conte’s side, who laid the foundation with three goals in the opening 27 minutes as Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Kane got on the scoresheet.

Son Heung-min (left) celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring Tottenham’s final goal in a 4-0 win at Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).

Spurs’ produced an impressive response to Conte’s midweek rant, where the Italian cast doubt over his future after a 1-0 loss at Burnley by suggesting he was not “good enough” to fix his side’s problems, and the boss wants this performance to be the standard.

“For the first time I have seen my mark about this system, to create with the wing-back and the other wing back to score. This is a mark of my system, my formation,” he said.

“This is the first time. It means the work is starting to work.

“It was a good performance for us in a very difficult stadium against a strong team that is very difficult to play against.

“I think we’re doing a great job in these four months because many, many situations have changed at the club, at the training ground, with the players.

“But for sure I am a person that my demanding is very high because when you want to be competitive, you want to win, your demanding has to be very high to improve players in many aspects.

“Sometimes I use soft words, sometimes I use strong words but with only one target to improve, to improve in many aspects.

“I think this group of players every day show me great commitment but they know this is not enough.

“We have to continue to improve in many aspects. Today I have seen great desire, great compactness, great will to fight together in every zone of the pitch. This has to be a starting point for us and not only an episodic game.”

Kane was the composer to Tottenham’s display, scoring a sublime first-half goal and then creating Son’s strike with a fine pass.

Harry Kane (left) celebrates with Ryan Sessegnon after scoring his side’s third goal in a 4-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).

Conte described the England captain’s performance as “incredible” and a source of inspiration for his team-mates.

“Harry’s performance today was incredible, with the ball,” he said. “But I want to underline without the ball. Many times I have seen him to run and follow the defenders to tackle and win the ball.

“When you have your best player doing this on the pitch it is a fantastic example for the other players.”

The defeat continued Leeds’ descent towards relegation trouble and there is now focus on Marcelo Bielsa’s position.

They have conceded 20 goals in their last five games, including 14 in the last three, and they look a shambles in defence.

Bielsa answered “of course” when he was asked whether he believed he could arrest the slide and says his side still have confidence in him.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is under pressure after another defeat and 20 goals conceded in the last five games (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).

“Of course the situation is serious and no team (that) accumulates successive defeats maintains the confidence in the coach,” he said. “But if I evaluate the effort that they are giving I feel completely backed up by what the team is trying to do, they are giving their all.

“It is not a question between the team and me. We need to impose what we are attempting and we are not managing to do it.

“It is not a justification in any way because the results continue to show the team is not stable.

“The amount of goals we have conceded has a decisive influence on the results. No team can keep progressing within the competition if they have a defensive weakness that has manifested like ours.

“It is not a problem only how we defend but the total functioning of the team.

“When I go with an offensive profile we still concede goals, when I go with a defensive profile we still concede goals.”

