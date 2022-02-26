Classy France stay on course for Grand Slam with six-try win over Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Classy France stay on course for Grand Slam with six-try win over Scotland

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 4:33 pm
Damian Penaud (centre) scored two tries for France in the 36-17 win over Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Damian Penaud (centre) scored two tries for France in the 36-17 win over Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rampant France remain on course for the Grand Slam after cruising to a six-try 36-17 destruction of Scotland in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Les Bleus took command early on with a couple of magnificent tries by Paul Willemse and Yoram Moefana.

Scotland responded in spirited fashion and looked to be right back in the match when Rory Darge marked his first international start by touching down just before the half hour to bring the hosts within two points.

Scotland v France – Guinness Six Nations – Murrayfield Stadium
France scrum-half Antoine Dupont with the Auld Alliance Trophy after the 36-17 win over Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA Images).

A try by Gael Fickou right at the end of the first half gave France breathing space once more before further scores from Jonathan Danty and Damian Penaud (twice) after the break ensured a chastening afternoon for the hosts.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend, already without Jamie Ritchie, Rory Sutherland, Matt Fagerson and Jonny Gray through injury, lost another key man on the eve of the game after Hamish Watson tested positive for coronavirus. His place in the XV was taken by Nick Haining, with Andy Christie added to the replacements.

France, backed by a large travelling support on a pleasant late-February afternoon, had Danty back from injury in the only change to the XV that started the victory over Ireland a fortnight previously.

Les Bleus had a great chance to get on the scoreboard in the sixth minute when they won a penalty right in front of the posts, but Melvyn Jimenet was surprisingly off target with what looked a routine kick.

Scotland v France – Guinness Six Nations – Murrayfield Stadium
Duhan van der Merwe scores a late try for Scotland in the defeat against France (Jane Barlow/PA Images).

The breakthrough came for the visitors just two minutes later, however, when Willemse touched down at the end of a scintillating attack down the left flank led by captain Antoine Dupont. This time Jaminet made no mistake with his kick.

Finn Russell got Scotland off the mark in the 11th minute with a penalty from right in front of the posts after France were penalised for offside.

But within two minutes the French stretched their advantage with another excellent try when Moefana went over the line after an offload by Cyril Baille, who did superbly to keep the attack alive. Jaminet’s conversion attempt, from a tight angle wide on the right, drifted the wrong side of the posts.

The Scots enjoyed a good spell of pressure and Ali Price thought he had forced the ball down for a try in the 28th minute but the French were deemed to have kept the ball up after a TMO review.

The hosts were not be denied though. Within seconds of play resuming just in front of the French try-line, Darge darted over after being played in by Price. Russell was successful with the conversion.

Scotland v France – Guinness Six Nations – Murrayfield Stadium
France players celebrate after beating Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA Images).

Just as Scotland looked like they were gaining the initiative, Fickou extended the French lead in the last action of the first half with a stunning individual drive over the line, which was converted by Jaminet.

Things got worse for the home side two minutes into the second half when a kick downfield bounced kindly back into the path of Danty and left him with a free run at the line. Jaminet once again added the extras.

This seemed to knock the stuffing out of Scotland and France added a fifth try just before the hour when Penaud went over on the right. Jaminet missed his conversion.

Penaud then scored his second try of the match when he ran on to a crossfield kick from Romain Ntamack in the 74th minute, with the conversion attempt again unsuccessful.

Scotland got a late consolation when Duhan van der Merwe went over the line but it was too little, too late on a day when they were emphatically outclassed.

