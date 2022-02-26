John Sheridan extends unbeaten return to Oldham with draw at Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester and Oldham shared the spoils after drawing 1-1 in their Sky Bet League Two basement battle.

John Sheridan stretched his unbeaten run to six matches since returning as Oldham boss.

Noah Chilvers’ effort flew inches past the post for Colchester early on, as the hosts made a lively start.

But Oldham’s Davis Keillor-Dunn wastefully headed wide from six yards.

The visitors took a 19th-minute lead when Keillor-Dunn swept home from two yards, after Carl Piergianni had headed Nicky Adams’ free-kick into his path.

The Latics should have doubled their lead just before half-time when Hallam Hope fired inches wide with only Shamal George to beat, after Christopher Missilou’s precise pass had beaten the U’s offside trap.

But Colchester equalised in the 52nd minute as Chilvers teased the Oldham defence before curling in a shot from outside the penalty area that deflected in off Jordan Clarke.

Oldham keeper Danny Rogers made an excellent reflex save to push over Luke Hannant’s snap shot and Latics defender Harrison McGahey cleared Freddie Sears’ goalbound effort from near his own goal-line as the points were shared.