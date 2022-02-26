John Sheridan extends unbeaten return to Oldham with draw at Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Sheridan extends unbeaten return to Oldham with draw at Colchester

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:03 pm
Colchester hosted Oldham (John Walton/PA)
Colchester hosted Oldham (John Walton/PA)

Colchester and Oldham shared the spoils after drawing 1-1 in their Sky Bet League Two basement battle.

John Sheridan stretched his unbeaten run to six matches since returning as Oldham boss.

Noah Chilvers’ effort flew inches past the post for Colchester early on, as the hosts made a lively start.

But Oldham’s Davis Keillor-Dunn wastefully headed wide from six yards.

The visitors took a 19th-minute lead when Keillor-Dunn swept home from two yards, after Carl Piergianni had headed Nicky Adams’ free-kick into his path.

The Latics should have doubled their lead just before half-time when Hallam Hope fired inches wide with only Shamal George to beat, after Christopher Missilou’s precise pass had beaten the U’s offside trap.

But Colchester equalised in the 52nd minute as Chilvers teased the Oldham defence before curling in a shot from outside the penalty area that deflected in off Jordan Clarke.

Oldham keeper Danny Rogers made an excellent reflex save to push over Luke Hannant’s snap shot and Latics defender Harrison McGahey cleared Freddie Sears’ goalbound effort from near his own goal-line as the points were shared.

