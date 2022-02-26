Promotion-chasing MK Dons secure third win in a row with Bolton victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Promotion-chasing MK Dons secure third win in a row with Bolton victory

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:05 pm
Mohamed Eisa opened the scoring for MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mohamed Eisa opened the scoring for MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons bolstered their League One promotion hopes with a 2-0 home win over Bolton.

Mo Eisa and Scott Twine scored goals in either half as the Dons made it three wins in a row.

Bolton came close to levelling when Amadou Bakayoko had a header brilliantly saved just before half-time.

But their hopes were dashed when Twine scored his 14th goal of the campaign in the closing stages.

Eisa had a penalty shout turned away before Twine hit the post as MK Dons started strongly.

They got their reward when Eisa converted a rebound in the 17th minute after Harry Darling’s shot was initially saved.

Jamie Cumming made a brilliant save to keep out Bakayoko’s close-range header after 40 minutes before Ricardo Santos headed over just after the hour as Bolton pushed for an equaliser.

They could not find a way through however, and Twine wrapped the points up with a cool finish in the 76th minute after Kaine Kesler-Hayden latched on to a mis-placed pass by visiting keeper James Trafford.

Twine failed to hit the target before Troy Parrott had a shot saved in the closing minutes as the hosts looked to add to their score.

