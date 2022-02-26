Port Vale see off Stevenage to stretch unbeaten run to eight games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Port Vale see off Stevenage to stretch unbeaten run to eight games

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:06 pm
Ryan Edmondson’s goal helped Port Vale see off Stevenage (Tim Goode/PA)
Ryan Edmondson’s goal helped Port Vale see off Stevenage (Tim Goode/PA)

Ryan Edmondson’s strike helped Port Vale ease to a 2-0 home win against Stevenage.

Manager Darrell Clarke was on compassionate leave after a family bereavement, but in his absence his players stretched their unbeaten run to eight games.

The Valiants were given a helping hand just six minutes in when visiting left-back Luke O’Neill headed James Gibbons’ free-kick into his own goal.

The hosts then doubled their lead six minutes later, with Gibbons again at the heart of it. His twisting run got him to the byline from where he picked out Edmondson for a close-range tap-in.

The scoreline could have been worse in the first half for struggling Stevenage but goalkeeper Christy Pym had already saved an earlier chance for Edmondson while he also gathered Ben Garrity’s goalbound header from a corner.

Vale substitute David Amoo sent a header wide after the interval but that was as close as anyone came to scoring in the second half and Stevenage fell to a defeat that extends their winless run to six.

