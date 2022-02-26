Niall Maher tap-in keeps Halifax promotion push on course against Barnet By Press Association February 26, 2022, 5:06 pm Halifax beat Barnet with a Niall Maher goal (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Halifax kept up their Vanarama National League promotion push with a 1-0 victory over struggling Barnet at The Shay. Both sides were pushing for an opener, which arrived for Halifax after 41 minutes when captain Niall Maher tapped in following a corner. The Shaymen almost doubled their lead moments later. Billy Waters had a shot saved by Aston Oxborough and Jamie Allen hit the rebound wide. Waters again went close midway through the second half after twisting away from Harry Taylor but he fired his shot just past the post. Barnet responded with a Ross Marshall half-volley from 25 yards in the 71st minute that Sam Johnson tipped wide but the hosts held out for the win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Matthew Dennis hits double as Southend beat Barnet Halifax stretch advantage in title race with victory over Grimsby Halifax go top with comfortable win over Eastleigh Jordan Maguire-Drew earns late point for Grimsby against high-flying Halifax