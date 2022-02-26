Rotherham nine points clear after Michael Smith strike sees off Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rotherham nine points clear after Michael Smith strike sees off Plymouth

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:14 pm
Michael Smith scored for Rotherham (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Smith scored for Rotherham (Nigel French/PA)

Rotherham extended their lead at the top of League One to nine points with a 1-0 win at Plymouth.

Millers top goalscorer Michael Smith struck in the second half to ensure they took full advantage of second-placed Wigan’s defeat.

Argyle’s best chance to score fell to Jordon Garrick but his 11th-minute header from a pinpoint Conor Grant cross came back off the post.

Rotherham responded with Ben Wiles letting fly with a shot from outside the box that flew just wide.

Former Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo – who had fired into the side netting early on – forced a brilliant smothering save from home keeper Michael Cooper after 30 minutes.

Garrick had another opportunity to score in the second half but his header flew wide.

And the hosts were made to pay when Smith scored in the 63rd minute.

The striker drilled the ball past Cooper from the right side of the box after being teed up by Wiles, taking his goal tally for the campaign to 18.

Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie was denied by United keeper Josh Vickers in the 78th minute as the Millers held on to complete a league double over their opponents.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal