Ryan Edwards own goal salvages Aberdeen draw against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ryan Edwards own goal salvages Aberdeen draw against Dundee United

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 5:15 pm
An own goal from Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards earned Aberdeen a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie (Jeff Holmes/PA Images).
An own goal from Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards earned Aberdeen a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie (Jeff Holmes/PA Images).

Jim Goodwin’s home bow as Aberdeen boss ended in a 1-1 draw as his side had to battle back from an early Mark McNulty penalty for a share of the points.

A Ryan Edwards own-goal levelled matters, but the stalemate does little to help Goodwin’s side as they look to climb the cinch Premiership table

With Sir Alex Ferguson watching from the stands after having a statue dedicated to him at Pittodrie yesterday, and being presented to a capacity crowd before the match, the Dons could not have made a worse start.

David Bates clumsily challenged Ian Harkes in the box after just three minutes, and referee David Munro had no hesitation pointing to the spot, also booking Bates for his efforts.

McNulty coolly slotted into the bottom left corner as Joe Lewis went the other way.

The Dons were level after 16 minutes though as an incisive attack bore fruit.

Funso Ojo played in Vicente Besuijen on the right and Benjamin Siegrist did well to palm away his effort. The ball broke off Matty Kennedy and was eventually turned into his own net by the luckless Ryan Edwards in his attempts to clear.

And the Dons should have been in front within 60 seconds as Ojo played a delightful pass to Christian Ramirez on the penalty spot, but the usually-deadly American striker hit over the bar.

Ross Graham, who scored in United’s draw with Rangers last weekend, came close to finding the net again with a 20-yard volley that had Lewis at full stretch, but the goalkeeper was equal to the effort.

Aberdeen had another gilt-edged chance to take the lead when Kennedy’s neat pass found Besuijen on the six-yard line, but the winger went for power rather than accuracy and hit well over.

The Pittodrie wind broke up the flow of the second half, but Lewis Ferguson’s deflected shot almost caught out Siegrist five minutes after the restart, with the keeper doing well to re-adjust.

The same player forced another save from the Swiss goalkeeper, this time a low drive from inside the area beaten away.

Besuijen got a shot away with 12 minutes remaining as the Dons countered on their visitors, his left-foot effort from the edge of the area squirting just past the upright.

And substitute Teddy Jenks was denied in the final minute of normal time as he struck a fine effort at the back post from a Besuijen cross, only for the strike to be blocked on the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]